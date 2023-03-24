'I'm grateful.' Durham woman gifted with new electric scooter

Deliah Weeks has a new scooter thanks to the helpful hands of a local non profit.

Delilah Weeks is full of energy and life but for a long time, she has not been able to live the life she wants. That changed Friday when she was gifted a brand-new scooter.

The Victor Company is a nonprofit in Raleigh and Durham and it's run by Firefighters of Color. The group works to help people in their community.

With help from Ameriglide and First in Families, they found Weeks who has been living with her sister. Weeks has been living with chronic pain for years. She has survived breast cancer and has nerve damaging tumors.

She's grateful to have a place like her sister's to call home, but accessibility in the home has been a challenge. Weeks is looking forward to her own personal freedom

She had been using a walker but Friday she received her ticket to a new life

"You can still move but you move in slow motion it's so hard and to have this and to be able to say okay I think I'm gonna run to Walmart and I don't have to wait to see if they have a mobility scooter and if they do are they charged up and if they're are they raggedy." I'm grateful for it but I have my own now," Weeks said.

She is now more full of life if that is possible and is looking forward to being more independent.