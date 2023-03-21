UNC system administrators, faculty and leaders gather to discuss students mental health

The five NC State student deaths by suicide this year were on the minds of many who attended the event at the Friday Center.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness and the crisis is also being felt on local college campuses.

Hundreds of UNC campus administrators, faculty, student leaders and mental health providers gathered at the Friday Center to talk about the work done on UNC system college and university campuses.

"Anytime that you lose a student, it's a difficult time but it's even harder when a student chooses to take their life. And so having this conference allows us to talk about suicide because the more you talk about it, the more we shed light on and you've got to talk about it to figure out ways we can help students. And so here today, we've had a lot of presenters talk about the signs and symptoms of someone that might be in distress," said Bethany Meighen, UNC VP for Student Affairs.

"Students often feel isolated, students often feel like they're not a part because of the diversity challenges that we have with age, gender and race," said Terry Ward who is an education consultant.

Students were also able to talk about their concerns.

NC State is now recommending wellness days and screening students for mental health risks, among other suggestions.

UNC System President Peter Hans also talked about mental health among students at the event.