'It seems hopeless': Triangle universities faced with growing push for action on mental health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As North Carolina State University deals with the loss of five students who died by suicide this school year, the tragedy is triggering to college students across the Triangle.

"It's pretty awful," University of North Carolina student Alex Henson said. "It seems like it's just becoming more common everywhere."

The mental health crisis on college campuses is prompting local universities like UNC, Duke and North Carolina Central to promote the resources available to address student mental health needs.

UNC said they've taken steps to increase access to mental health services for the Carolina community, including well-being days, and a mental health resource hub where users can find support and counseling.

"I think the stigma has gone down about accessing," UNC's David Obergfell said. "Asking for help is a powerful sign of strength ... and that's what creates wellness."

There may be resources available, but for UNC student Catie Whittington, the roadblocks she faces when trying to access resources can be overwhelming.

"It seems hopeless," Whittington said. "I have a lot of friends on multi-month long waitlist for CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services) because they don't even offer long term therapy, and getting into the short term therapy is just so difficult, because they're overworked."

Obergfell said messaging is always a work in progress but he believes students are utilizing the resources well.

"There are many ways that our students engage," Obergfell said. "We believe that it's not one-size that needs to fit the whole population but we tailor our programs and how we deliver them to very specific needs across our campus population."

Duke said there are many resources available to support their students, including CAPS and a case management team.

"They assist students with getting all kinds of support related to basic needs and mental health resources," Director of Counseling and Psychological Services Lisa Adams said. "We encourage students to take advantage of the supports available."

At NCCU, freshman Clay Green said it's a challenge right now with his generation when it comes to asking for help and support, but he praised the resources available at NCCU.

"Not even just the counseling center, but teachers as well," Green said.

Counseling Center Director Charnequa Austin Kennedy said if students aren't willing to reach out directly to therapeutic support or clinical help, there's other opportunities for them to seek help.

"Talk to a friend, a trusted mentor, another person that they know can give them sound opportunity to talk through what's happening," Kennedy said. "That is non-judgmental, which is important for when students are sharing those concerns that provides that open safe space for them to be able to share when something is not going right for them. And to know that there's a listening ear that's available and can still help direct them to the appropriate level of care."

If you or someone you know could use mental health resources, please call 988 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

