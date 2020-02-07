Coronavirus

Coronavirus concern: 4 passengers from New Jersey cruise ship being evaluated; all others cleared

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Officials have provided an update after a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with a number of passengers who were quarantined due to concern over possible coronavirus infection docked in Bayonne, New Jersey Friday morning.

WABC-TV reports four people who were aboard the Anthem of the Seas are now being evaluated for possible infection at University Hospital in Newark, NJ.

Another 23 passengers who showed some concerning symptoms have been cleared and are on their way.

The rest of the passengers from the ship continue to disembark, and they are all being screened as a precaution.

The Anthem of the Seas arrived in Bayonne from the Bahamas at 6 a.m. Friday.

Several ambulances were seen pulling up along the dock. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were on hand to greet the arriving ship.



The quarantined passengers, all Chinese nationals, started exhibiting symptoms aboard the ship.
A federal official told WABC-TV there was no indication any of the passengers actually have coronavirus, and that the quarantine steps were taken out of an abundance of caution.

There is good reason for that.

Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, the deadly respiratory virus has spread across Asia, Europe and North America.

The CDC says 11 people are confirmed to have the virus in the United States with dozens of other people being monitored.
There have been no confirmed cases in the tri-state area, but several people are being monitored.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: "We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships."

Officials said it is possible the people on the ship could have the flu, which - at least in the U.S. this season - has been much more deadly than coronavirus.



