Health & Fitness

67-year-old woman gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally'

A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China.

She may very well be the country's oldest new mother.

The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said that Tian fell pregnant naturally after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.

The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.
