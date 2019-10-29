67-year-old woman gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally'

A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China.
She may very well be the country's oldest new mother.
The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.
A hospital spokeswoman said that Tian fell pregnant naturally after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.
The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.
