Parent's Choice baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal

Perrigo Company plc has issued a voluntary recall on one of its infant formulas because one lot may contain pieces of metal.

The product in question is the 35-ounce containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, which is only sold at Walmart.

Roughly 23,000 containers of the formula may be affected, the company said in a press release.

No injuries have been reported, but the company says it's recalling the product "out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report."

Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for lot code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of Feb. 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the product, according to Perrigo.

Consumers can contact Perrigo Customer Affairs at 866-629-6181 with any questions about the product. Consumers are advised to contact their doctor with any health-related questions or concerns.
