HEALTHCHECK

CDC reports high flu virus activity

EMBED </>More Videos

Flu season underway. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

By
Flu season has officially started. The CDC is reporting some areas are starting to see high virus activity.

As of now, only two states are in the red: Georgia and Colorado. That means they're experiencing high flu activity.



According to the CDC, North Carolina is seeing low activity. However, the virus is still circulating and eight people have died so far this year.

Flu season typically lasts about 16 weeks. So there is still time for a flu shot if you didn't get one yet this year.
Also, now is the time to make sure you're washing your hands frequently. The flu is more than a bad cold, it can have devastating effects.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfluvirus
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
Penn professor: Stethoscopes are loaded with bacteria
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Start the New Year fit with Jillian Michaels' 'The Six Keys'
Teen sings during brain surgery to help doctors preserve her musical abilities
FDA: Teething necklaces and bracelets pose hazards to infants
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Cowards & traitors': Vandals deface Confederate monument in NC
Suspected drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Raleigh
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Wake County recycling Christmas trees for mulch
What to know about returning unwanted holiday gifts
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
No Christmas Mega Millions winner; jackpot rises to $348M
Show More
First full business day of government shutdown arrives Wednesday
Durham family loses home in Christmas Eve fire, looters steal dogs
Christmas miracle: Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys
Woman shot in leg in Wake Forest
Wake Forest shooting suspect turns himself in
More News