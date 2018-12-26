CDC reports high flu virus activity

As of now, only two states are in the red: Georgia and Colorado. That means they're experiencing high flu activity.
According to the CDC, North Carolina is seeing low activity. However, the virus is still circulating and eight people have died so far this year.
Flu season typically lasts about 16 weeks. So there is still time for a flu shot if you didn't get one yet this year.
Also, now is the time to make sure you're washing your hands frequently. The flu is more than a bad cold, it can have devastating effects.