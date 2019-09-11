abc11 together

September is childhood cancer awareness month and last year 15-thousand children were diagnosed with cancer. Only four percent of federal funding is given to pediatric research.
That's why the V-Foundation for Cancer Research is teaming up with the WWE and Connor's Cure to help raise awareness as well as money for research. More information here.
