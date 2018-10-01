Cumberland County fights back against mosquito plague

Have you fallen victim to the pesky mosquitoes #HurricaneFlorence left behind? Me too. Tonight, I’ll tell you about @CumberlandNC’s efforts to control them. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VTmBWG5WKh — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 2, 2018

Mosquitoes are a byproduct of Hurricane Florence and they are affecting many people who live in North Carolina.In Cumberland County, officials are fighting back.They started spraying for mosquitoes Sunday night and will do so through Wednesday. The county allocated $90,000 toward the effort."Two trucks will spray the entire county over a three day period. All depends on the weather conditions," said Cumberland County Environmental Health Specialist Tom Turturro. "They will stay in the air suspended from a half hour to two hours."