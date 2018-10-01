HEALTH & FITNESS

Cumberland County fights back against mosquito plague

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberland County tackles mosquito problem. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Mosquitoes are a byproduct of Hurricane Florence and they are affecting many people who live in North Carolina.

In Cumberland County, officials are fighting back.

They started spraying for mosquitoes Sunday night and will do so through Wednesday. The county allocated $90,000 toward the effort.

"Two trucks will spray the entire county over a three day period. All depends on the weather conditions," said Cumberland County Environmental Health Specialist Tom Turturro. "They will stay in the air suspended from a half hour to two hours."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmosquitohurricane florenceCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Some Duke Energy customers claim smart meters are making them sick
Q&A: How to pick a nursing home when you can't afford it
Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes after Florence
Texas water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pet owners report copperhead bites in the Triangle
Surge in Triangle crisis line calls since Kavanaugh hearings
Chapel Hill police chief speaks for first time since Silent Sam came down
Yale friend, now NC State professor says Kavanaugh 'has not told the truth' about drinking
Some Duke Energy customers claim smart meters are making them sick
Suspect wanted in Fayetteville driver shooting turns himself in
Staff line hospital walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor
Arrest made in shooting of two men in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Show More
Wake County youth motivational speaker accused of raping teen
Body found in Gastonia park officially ID'd as Maddox Ritch
Voters question absentee ballot applications showing up in their mailboxes
NC teen found safe after last seen getting into car with older men
NCCU students protest killing of fellow student
More News