Cumberland County launches pilot COVID-19 drive-thru test site

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As more COVID-19 cases develop across the Sandhills, Cumberland County officials are taking steps to both identify and prevent the spread.

The health department launched a pilot drive-thru novel coronavirus test collection site for patients who meet CDC criteria. The patients need to have either a referral from their doctor or appointment through the health department.

Patients drive up, receive a nasal swab along with resources and then drive off. The specimens are sent to the state laboratory where it could take several days to get results.

Healthcare workers who manned the drive-thru wore protective wear like eye wear, gowns and gloves.

'God knew:' Fayetteville church finds over 7,000 N95 masks in storage, donates to hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

There has been concern over if those who have no health insurance can receive testing at the site.

"If you're uninsured, we still want you to have access. We don't want cost to be a barrier for you. Call us and we'll get you screened. We'll do the screening for you and fill out the appropriate paperwork. We'll schedule an appointment," said Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Public Health Department Director.

Those without insurance should call 910-433-3639.

The test collection site will go from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Thursday.
