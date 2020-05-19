Dealing with postpartum depression during a pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Having a baby can be a time of celebration and joy, but it can also be extremely difficult and overwhelming.
After Raleigh mother Cayla Guins gave birth, she quickly realized that something was wrong.
"When it went downhill was almost immediately," she said. "I didn't have the support structure in place, she was 2 weeks early, so I thought I still had time to prepare."
According to the CDC, 1 in 9 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression. Adding the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic creates even more challenges for new mothers during this time.
"One of the most common things that women worry about postpartum is germs and sickness and things like that and now we're adding all of this even more heightened with the pandemic" said Dr. Mary Kimmel with the UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders.
"For me I just always thought something was wrong with the baby every little milestone I would get anxiety about and just always thought something bad was going to happen," Guins said.
Sound familiar? Dr. Kimmel explains some things you can try to cope with postpartum depression in the media player above.
RESOURCES
UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders
(919)966-9640
www.womensmooddisorders.org
NC Family Health Resource
(800)367-2229
www.nchealthystart.org
Postpartum Support International
(800)944-4PPD
www.postpartum.net
Moms Supporting Moms Raleigh Support Group
(919)454-6946
www.momssupportingmoms.net
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
You have told us that mental health is one of your top concerns so we are devoting resources to bringing you a new series covering some of the many aspects of mental health. From stories about our fellow community members whose lives have been impacted by addiction and depression, to the resources, programs, and facilities that are available to help you and your loved ones.
We welcome your feedback and tips for stories that you would like to see. You can send those to us here.
