Diabetes: Spot the warning signs in your family

Frequent urination



Excessive thirst



Excessive hunger (even when eating)



Extreme fatigue



Blurry vision



Cuts and bruises that are slow to heal



Tingling or numbness in the feet hands

World Diabetes Day is Nov. 14. Chances are you know someone that has diabetes.It's a leading cause of heart disease, blindness, stroke kidney failure and lower limb amputation, and the number of people with diabetes is projected to climb to 522 million by the year 2030.So with diabetes being so prevalent, do you know how to spot the warning signs in your family?The American Diabetes Association (ADA) lists these warning signs:Diabetes impacts people through two types of the disease. Type 1, in which the body does not produce insulin, used to be known as "juvenile diabetes" since it often afflicted children. Type 2, the most common form of diabetes, is where the body doesn't use insulin properly.Currently, there is no known cure for either type of diabetes. There is also no way to predict your chances of getting Type 1 diabetes. However, Type 2 diabetes can be prevented in 80 percent of cases. Both types can be managed and treated for long and happy lives.