HEALTH & FITNESS

Diabetes: Spot the warning signs in your family

EMBED </>More Videos

This Diabetes Awareness Month, watch out for added sugars.

Branson Kimball
World Diabetes Day is Nov. 14. Chances are you know someone that has diabetes.

It's a leading cause of heart disease, blindness, stroke kidney failure and lower limb amputation, and the number of people with diabetes is projected to climb to 522 million by the year 2030.

So with diabetes being so prevalent, do you know how to spot the warning signs in your family?

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) lists these warning signs:
  • Frequent urination

  • Excessive thirst

  • Excessive hunger (even when eating)

  • Extreme fatigue

  • Blurry vision

  • Cuts and bruises that are slow to heal

  • Tingling or numbness in the feet hands


Diabetes impacts people through two types of the disease. Type 1, in which the body does not produce insulin, used to be known as "juvenile diabetes" since it often afflicted children. Type 2, the most common form of diabetes, is where the body doesn't use insulin properly.

Currently, there is no known cure for either type of diabetes. There is also no way to predict your chances of getting Type 1 diabetes. However, Type 2 diabetes can be prevented in 80 percent of cases. Both types can be managed and treated for long and happy lives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdiabeteshealth care
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Q&A: How to deal with loved ones you care for during the holidays
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Horse survives Camp Fire thanks to backyard swimming pool
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
'Fred Flintstone' cited for speeding in Florida
Affordable apartments approved for downtown Durham
Show More
NC town considered cutting holiday celebrations to save money
Woman robbed at gunpoint while changing her tire in Sanford
73-year-old missing after going for a drive
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Get free sandwich with Chick-fil-A delivery
More News