Health & Fitness

Durham VA to screen veterans, employees before entering clinics amid coronavirus outbreak

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- To prevent and stop the spread of coronavirus, Durham VA facilities will begin to screen veterans, employees and visitors before entering any of their facilities.

Volunteers and contractors will also be screened before entering the facility.

Unless needed, patients are asked to not bring visitors to appointments.

Southeastern NC VA facilities screening veterans, personnel for coronavirus before entering clinics

In the meantime, hospitals are directing veterans to do the following:
  • If veterans are experiencing acute respiratory symptoms, call 911 and contact your VA provider within 72 hours of emergency admission.
  • If Veterans have symptoms of coronavirus such as fever with cough or shortness of breath, please stay home and contact your primary care team or the Clinical Contact Center at (1-800) 771-6106 and press 2 before coming to a VA facility. Clinical staff is available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage.
  • Veterans who have traveled to a foreign country in the last 14 days or have been in direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, call (1-800) 771-6106 and press 2 BEFORE coming to the clinic, even if symptoms are not present.
  • Unless needed, the hospital is asking patients not to bring visitors to appointments.


MORE COVERAGE:
Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Chatham County man tests positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US
How COVID-19 'infodemic' is infecting the internet with false information
Essentials pharmacists say should be in your medicine cabinet amid flu season, coronavirus scare

The featured video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncdurhamcoronavirusclinical trialsva hospitalsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
19 tested for coronavirus in NC, 2 positive cases within the state
Cool Saturday with spring-like temperatures this week
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
Instacart, Postmates roll out no-contact delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Timeline: How coronavirus got started
Raleigh loses chance to showcase at after SXSW cancellations
Show More
The flu is dangerous, too. Why are people so worried about COVID-19?
Trump names NC congressman Meadows new chief of staff
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal shooting of woman near downtown
North Carolina faces shortage of coronavirus testing kits, Cooper says
High school star battling brain tumor getting wish to see Duke play
More TOP STORIES News