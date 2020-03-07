Durham VA to screen veterans, employees before entering clinics amid coronavirus outbreak

Volunteers and contractors will also be screened before entering the facility.
Unless needed, patients are asked to not bring visitors to appointments.
Southeastern NC VA facilities screening veterans, personnel for coronavirus before entering clinics
In the meantime, hospitals are directing veterans to do the following:
- If veterans are experiencing acute respiratory symptoms, call 911 and contact your VA provider within 72 hours of emergency admission.
- If Veterans have symptoms of coronavirus such as fever with cough or shortness of breath, please stay home and contact your primary care team or the Clinical Contact Center at (1-800) 771-6106 and press 2 before coming to a VA facility. Clinical staff is available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage.
- Veterans who have traveled to a foreign country in the last 14 days or have been in direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, call (1-800) 771-6106 and press 2 BEFORE coming to the clinic, even if symptoms are not present.
