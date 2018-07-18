HEALTH & FITNESS

EEE case in Onslow County has health officials posting concerns of mosquitoes

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. --
Mosquitoes carrying a possible life-threatening virus have been found in North Carolina.

The second case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the state for 2018 was reported in Onslow County last week, WCTI reports.

Reports state a horse had been affected and died as a result.

The disease can be transferred by a single mosquito bite and can affect both humans and horses.

Symptoms of EEE vary, according to Pamela Brown, Community Relations Officer for the Onslow County Health Department.

Some individuals may experience no symptoms, while others experience flu-like symptoms.

Officials said that it is important to let your doctor know if you experience symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches, and vomiting because they may escalate and turn into seizures, coma, and in rare cases, death.

To protect yourself from mosquitos, you can use insect repellant and avoid being around standing water.

