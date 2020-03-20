Health & Fitness

Epic Games, Clancy & Theys Construction donate N95 masks to UNC Rex

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Private companies in the Triangle are directly answering Vice President Mike Pence's plea to donate N95 masks to hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In Raleigh, Clancy & Theys Construction Company delivered about 100 N95 masks to UNC Rex Healthcare on Thursday. The construction company's Charlotte office also delivered 250 N95 masks to Atrium Health.



"This is the first time I've ever dealt with anything like this in my career," said Drew Sutton, a Clancy & Theys Construction Company project manager. "I'm sure that all construction companies will help out with whatever they can. As a company, we'll do anything we can to help the situation."

UNC Rex Healthcare tells ABC11 Cary based Epic Games also delivered 2,000 N95 masks on Wednesday. The masks are needed as the nation faces a shortage while manufacturing ramps up.

"Every little bit is going to help," said Joel Ray, Chief Nursing Officer at UNC Rex Healthcare. "We are looking at how we use every mask to make sure that it's getting to the right people.

I think it truly is unprecedented times, I think we're all a bit taken aback by it, but it's just so encouraging to see that our community partners want to be a part of fighting this disease with us," Ray said.

UNC Rex Healthcare welcomes donations of unopened N95 masks by private companies. Contact the UNC Rex Healthcare foundation for more information on how to help.
