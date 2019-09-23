18-year-old from Fayetteville dies during training at Fort Jackson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old from Fayetteville, who was training to be a US soldier, died while training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday.The U.S. Army confirmed Monday that the soldier-in-training was Pvt. Andrew McLean.The Army said he died "while preparing to do physical training in his battalion area." They said heat was not a factor in his death but did not specify what was the cause of his death.According to his Facebook page, McLean was a recent graduate of Lee County High School."We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance we can to all involved," said USATC & Fort Jackson CG, Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.