Open enrollment is underway for the Affordable Care Act. More than 500,000 North Carolinians enrolled in a health care plan through the Marketplace last year. If you are looking to re-enroll or sign up, federal officials say there are some red flags that should alert you to potential fraud.
Beware of anyone asking for money
The United States Department of Health & Human Services says legitimate enrollment assisters will NEVER ask for money.
Watch out for high-pressure tactics from people claiming to work for the government
Any emails or calls threatening with legal action if you do not sign up for a plan are not from government employees. Remember to always ask for ID if someone comes to your door.
Do not give out personal information
If someone you did not reach out to first contacts you asking for personal information, they may be trying to steal your identity. No one from the government will call or email you to sell you an insurance plan or ask for personally identifying information like Social Security numbers or bank information.
Pay close attention to websites
Always look for official government seals, logos or web addresses.
Another important note to remember: If you are a Medicare beneficiary, you do NOT need to buy insurance through the Marketplace. You can report Marketplace fraud by calling 1-800-318-2596.
For more information about using the Marketplace visit the official website HealthCare.gov.
health care affordable care act
