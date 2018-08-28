HEALTH & FITNESS

Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at hospital gets heart transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

Sofia Sanchez, 11, was surprised by rapper Drake while she was waiting for a heart transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital.

By
CHICAGO --
An 11-year-old patient at Lurie Children's Hospital who was surprised last week with a visit by rapper Drake underwent a heart transplant on Monday.

Sofia Sanchez, of Downers Grove, captured Drake's attention when she recorded a video for the "In My Feelings" Challenge, which featured her walking through the hospital hallway to Drake's popular song.
RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video



She came out of 12-hour surgery at about 6 p.m. The heart arrived via medical vehicle just after noon.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"The surgery went extremely well. As with all heart transplants, the next 24-48 hours will be critical, but the heart seemed happy in its new home," said Dr. Carl Backer, a cardiovascular surgeon who performed Sofia's transplant. He also was part of the hospital's first transplant team 30 years ago.

Sofia, who was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, has been waiting for a new heart for the last eight weeks. A month ago, she underwent open heart surgery in order to connect a VAD (ventricular assist device), which is a mechanical pump that helps support the heart and blood flow in people with heart failure.

The surgery has a 90 percent success rate. She will have to take medication and monitor her heart moving forward, but doctors expect Sofia to lead an active and healthy life.

Sofia's "In My Feelings" video went viral and the rap start visited her when he was in Chicago as part of his tour last weekend. He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.
RELATED: Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake on 11th birthday

Sofia had been waiting for a heart transplant and learned Sunday that she was getting a new heart. Her mother delivered the news to her in video that was posted on Facebook.

"I'm getting a heart! Oh my God!" Sofia squealed in the video.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrakeviral videobirthdaychildren's healthheart transplantChicagoGold CoastDowners Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Study: THC can stay in breast milk for up to 6 days
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Watch your mouth: Profanity could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
2 men wanted after police chase in Apex
Mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
Twin 10-year-olds killed during custody visit with father
Teacher helps former student with child care as she attends job fair
Police investigating woman's body found on side of Raleigh road
Professor pushes to rename Duke's Carr Building
Middle school assignment asking 'whom to leave behind' causes outrage
Show More
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
Neighbors concerned over 'distressed' woman caught on doorbell cam
Family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
Vegas shooting report: Radios, responders were overwhelmed
More News