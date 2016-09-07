HEALTH & FITNESS

Got Text Neck? Doctors say neck and pain issues on rise

EMBED </>More Videos

Chiropractor warns of condition called 'text neck' (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
With summer upon us, doctors are reminding parents of the importance of limiting screen time for kids.

This is due to a condition known as text neck, which is associated with pain and stiffness in the neck and upper back.

"Text neck is what I consider a chronic epidemic that goes unnoticed," explained Dr. Korey Revels, a Chiropractor and owner of Revels Chiropractic in Fayetteville.

"It's basically a muscular imbalance between the front and back of the neck, you're also stretching ligaments as the head starts to fall forward," Revels said.

Kids aren't the only ones seeing an increase with neck and back pain due to text neck, Revels said it's a problem that can affect anyone who spends a big portion of the day sitting.

"There's nothing truly natural about sitting especially the way we do in society," explained Revels. "So, the more you sit you're not engaging your core, you're not engaging back muscles and you start to fall forward."

Revels said text neck can lead to bigger issues down the road. "There are many implications, visceral implications with cardiovascular issues because you're not moving around," Revels said.

"Then, muscular implications that can create degeneration in the future unless you are willing or able to do the exercises, it just folds into a bigger problem as you get older," he said.

Revels has recommended taking frequent breaks from looking down at screens and walking around.

He also says neck and shoulder stretches can help alleviate stiffness and exercises to strengthen the back and core also help as the core supports the upper body.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcellphonetextingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News