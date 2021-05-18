mental health

How to flourish amid new normal and reboot from COVID fatigue? UNC psychiatrist offers tips

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How to reboot from COVID fatigue? UNC psychiatrist offers tips

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite restrictions being lifted this past weekend, it's still difficult for some to find a new normal, flourish and move on from the pandemic.

"People are wrestling with where we were, what we've been through and then the big question is, 'Where do I go next,'" said Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, chair of the department of psychiatry at UNC. "I often think of it as a cell phone battery and now everyone is down on one percent barely."

For that reboot, she suggests a change of scenery--maybe a day trip to Wilmington or the mountains will do some good.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, Chair of UNC's Department of Psychiatry, has tips for how to reboot from COVID-19 fatigue.



"How do you engage in something that will be outside of your own head to really think about what is a fresh start?" Dr. Meltzer-Brody said.
Maybe it's dinner at a physical restaurant or on a patio. Dr. Meltzer-Brody also suggests a random act of kindness.

"How do you reach out to people you've lost connection to, how do you check in with family, friends and neighbors you may have lost connection to?" Dr. Meltzer-Brody said.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

If possible, try and spend 30 minutes reflecting on where you've been and what is now most meaningful to you. If you're having trouble answering those questions, then Dr. Meltzer-Brody's recommendation is to look for professional help.

The runs to Harris Teeter in South Durham are going to look the same for a while for Melody Baldwin.

On Monday, she was masked as was her 3-year-old daughter Zara.

"My mental health has been improving just not because of this weekend though," said Baldwin who is an OBGYN at Duke University Hospital. "The more people that get vaccinated--that has helped my mental health."

Dr Baldwin volunteered at a vaccine clinic this past weekend in Durham and had friends over.

"The parents are vaccinated and kids that are old enough have been vaccinated so it felt great for us to feel normal and be interacting in a normal way," Dr. Baldwin said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncchapel hillcoronavirusuncmental health
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
NC therapist encourages peers to speak against 'model minority myth'
NAMIWalks Your Way NC set for May 22
Panic-buying taking toll on fuel supply and mental health
AACI leads the way in culturally responsive care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands back in PNC as Canes win Game 1 of NHL playoffs
District attorney to discuss SBI's findings in Brown's shooting death
51% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
77 percent of Raleigh employees could return to office by fall: Survey
Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people: Study
Body found in Raleigh is that of missing 22-year-old woman, police say
Some in NC choose to still wear masks despite lifted restrictions
Show More
LAPD investigating T.I., wife for sexual assault
COVID-19 changed the workplace: Are colleges and universities next?
Durham County names interim county manager
Vaccine for a UTI? This Duke researcher is optimistic
NC therapist encourages peers to speak against 'model minority myth'
More TOP STORIES News