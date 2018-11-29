HEALTH & FITNESS

Life expectancy down in the US due to overdoses, suicides, CDC says

EMBED </>More Videos

Life expectancy down in the US due to overdoses, suicides, CDC says

The life expectancy in the United States dropped between 2016 and 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that the decline was caused by an increase in suicides and drug overdoses. In 2017, there were more than 70,000 drug overdoses, which is an all-time high.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Overall, the suicide rate in the U.S. increased by 3.7 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Fortunately, the increasing death rate didn't hold across all race and gender groups. Black and Hispanic men, along with Hispanic women, saw no significant changes in their death rates year over year.

Death rates for both white men and white women, however, increased by 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The CDC says a person born in the U.S. in 2017 can expect to live 78.6 years, down 0.1 percent from 2016.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcenters for disease control
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch: Autopsy report concludes 6-year-old likely drowned
Most prolific US serial killers: Former boxer says he's killed 90
ECU fires head football coach Scottie Montgomery
Wake County man accused of 'upskirting' charged in another case
Lumberton classmates mourn death of Hania Aguilar
Gov. Cooper seeks $6.3 billion more from Congress for Florence relief
NC Senate passes Voter ID bill, moves on to House
Power outage forces 4 Johnston County schools to close Thursday
Show More
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
More News