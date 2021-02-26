Health & Fitness

Wake Forest business owner leaves hospital after 75-day COVID-19 battle

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been about two and half months since David DeNicolais held his daughters. He was admitted into the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I had strokes. I had to go on the ventilator. I had to really say goodbye," DeNicolais said.

"We were like, is he going to come home? It was one of the scariest moments. That's my dad. I can't lose him," said Kinsey DeNicolais, David's daughter.

But DeNicolais fought for his life and on Friday he won.

"Feeling like it's time to go home. And that a miracle happened," DeNicolais said.

Saying his final goodbyes to the WakeMed team that saved his life, DeNicolais is hoping his story will make others think twice.

"I feel like I'm on borrowed time. I should not have survived statistically. And it was too easy to happen. So just be careful," he said.

Pfizer studying effects of 3rd COVID vaccine dose amid growing concerns over virus variants

Now that DeNicolais is home he said he is excited to sleep in his own bed and snuggle with his dogs.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW | 'I feel as though I am on borrowed time': COVID-19 survivor says after release from hospital
