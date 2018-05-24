TUBERCULOSIS

More than 250 potentially exposed to TB at Apex Friendship High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 200 students at Apex Friendship High School are being tested for TB (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
There are about 2,400 students at Apex Friendship High School.

More than 200 of them are being tested for possible exposure to tuberculosis.

Wake County health leaders estimate more than 250 students have been around the student sickened by TB, an airborne illness.

Parents received a letter last week warning them about the possible outbreak.

To control the spread, nurses tested the students who are at risk.

It's not clear how the affected student got the disease. Health officials are not allowed to say.

Here are some of the symptoms of TB:
  • Night sweats

  • Fever

  • Chills

  • Cough or coughing up blood

  • Weight loss


Anyone testing positive will be notified by June 1.
Individuals who cannot make the testing at Apex Friendship High School can visit Wake County's Tuberculosis Clinic located at 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh.

However, Wake County officials say they are working on adding an additional testing date at the school, but that is in the planning process right now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtuberculosishealthnorth carolina newsApexNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TUBERCULOSIS
Tuberculosis confirmed at Clayton High School; 181 may have been exposed
Tests find no new tuberculosis cases at Durham high school
Up to 266 possibly exposed to TB at Durham school
Officials: Durham high school student has tuberculosis
More tuberculosis
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News