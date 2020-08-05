Governor Roy Cooper announces that Phase 2 will stay in place for another 5 weeks; bars and gyms must remain closed

According to Cooper, the pause will extend Phase 2 of the state's reopening plans by another five weeks until at least Sept. 11.
The most recent executive order, which extends Phase 2, goes into effect Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
The governor encouraged the citizens of North Carolina not to look at this decision and think nothing is opening, since students are now returning to schools and college campuses. He said state officials continue to rely on the data and trends.
"In North Carolina, we've used a dimmer switch approach to easing restrictions," he said. "This ensured we didn't open too much, too quickly, which health experts say can lead to a devastating increase in cases, sickness and death."
Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen echoed that sentiment and expressed hope that the month-long pause will give health officials adequate time to gauge the impact of students and faculty interacting with each other on the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"My glimmer of hope remains as we see subtle signs of progress," she said.
In her latest presentation, Dr. Cohen highlighted elevated but declining trends in the overall number of COVID-like syndromic cases, the percentage of positive cases, and the number of patients suffering from COVID-19 needing treatment in the hospital.
"While overall we're seeing signs of stability, we still have much work to do," she said.
Indeed, the state's plans for back to school does allow for in-person instruction, but several districts, including Wake County, will start the academic year exclusively with virtual learning. That could affect the initial assessment of whether children and teenagers in the classroom pose a significant risk to spreading the virus and the severity of that risk.
After signing his Executive Order implementing Phase 2 on May 22, Cooper told ABC11 "there are still people dying every day in North Carolina" and "it was a big deal to lift the Stay at Home order" a message that continues to reverberate several months later.
Last week, Cooper credited the state's mask mandate and greater compliance as reason behind the stabilization.
"I think it's evidence that our 'go slow' approach and making sure that we're emphasizing prevention is making a real difference," Cooper said.
The last time small business owner Zach Medford served a drink at his bar was March, just before St. Patrick's Day. He wasn't surprised by Wednesday's announcement but says it'll take years to dig himself out of the COVID-19 hole and he's not sure how much longer he can hold onto the businesses.
"We're out of money. We can't pay rent anymore. There's no money for it," he said. "We got PPP loans, but those were only made to last eight weeks and money is long gone. We're out of options. We're just living off credit cards now to try and pay our personal bills, let alone the bills for our bars."
"Our success at returning thousands of students, teachers, and staff safely to classrooms this month depends on us doing what works," Cooper said on Wednesday. "Most North Carolinians are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 - wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing hands often."