Gov. Roy Cooper announced a plan for reopening NC schools. Here's what it means for parents and students.

Require face coverings for all teachers and students K-12

Limit the total number of students, staff and visitors within a school building to the extent necessary to ensure 6 feet distance can be maintained when students/staff will be stationary

Conduct symptom screening, including temperature checks

Establish a process and dedicated space for people who are ill to isolate and have transportation plans for ill students

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in the school and transportation vehicles regularly

Require frequent hand washing throughout the school day and provide hand sanitizer at entrances and in every classroom

Discontinue activities that bring together large groups

Limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups

Discontinue use of self-service food or beverage distribution

Designate hallways and entrance/exit doors as one-way

Keep students and teachers in small groups that stay together as much as possible

Have meals delivered to the classroom or have students bring food back to the classroom if social distancing is not possible in the cafeteria

Place physical barriers such as plexiglass at reception desks and similar areas

CDC guidance for Back to School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina will reopen schools with both in-person and online education.Previously, Cooper encouraged school districts to prepare three reopening plans : completely in-person education, a mix of in-person and online education, and completely online education.The plans were as follows:means there will need to be minimal social distancingmeans that there would need to be increased social distancing with schools at no more than 50 percent and buses at no more than 33 percent capacitymeans remote instruction only.On Monday, he said that the state will move forward with Plan B. He also said school districts have the option to choose Plan C if it's best for them."We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we are doing a lot to reduce that risk," Cooper said. "But as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school."Senate Leader Phil Berger responded to the announcement, saying some students will fall further behind because of virtual learning."The Governor's plan makes worse the very inequities a public school system is supposed to resolve. Students whose parents do not have the time or resources to supplement 'virtual' schooling will fall even further behind simply because of the condition of their birth. That's an unspeakable travesty," he said.Many districts, including Wake County Public School System and Durham Public Schools approved plans based on Plan B.Under Wake County's current plan , students will rotate through classrooms on a three-week schedule--one week in class, and two weeks learning remotely. No more than 23 students will be allowed on each bus run, with one student per seat. Social distancing will also be mandatory in classrooms. Durham County's plan , however, takes a different approach to blended online and in-person education. Under the district's plan, high school student will continue remote learning, while students in grades K-8 will move back into the classroom, expanding into high school campuses to allow students to better social distance. Students and teachers will all be required to wear face coverings, which the district will provide.Both districts also created online academies for high-risk students and students whose parents aren't comfortable with them attending in-person classes.The NCHSAA issued the following response to the announcement on Tuesday: