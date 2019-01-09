Ever heard of HIIT? It's a fairly new workout style that stands for "high-intensity interval training."If you're looking to lose some holiday weight, or kick off the new year with a new workout routine, this might be the way to do it.ABC11's Bridget Condon and Brittany Bell tried it out.Fitness Coach, Courtney Lunny, put the two ABC11 employees to the test during a 30-minute HIIT workout.Lunny said HIIT is one of the most effective workouts because it is short, challenging and free.HIIT can be done in a gym, in your house or on a track.You don't need any equipment except for your own body.The warm-up included: 30 jumping jacks, 20 squats and 15 push-ups.Then came the circuit training -- which means 30 seconds of hard work, followed by 30 seconds of rest.So, 30 seconds of:high kneesjumping pulse lungesstar push-ups100-yard sprintFor more about HIIT, you can email Lunny at courtneybluefitness@gmail.com