Cupid 5K Run & Walk to benefit emergency responders in Southern Pines, here's how to help

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County gym is putting on a 5k run and walk to benefit first responders and their mental health.

The Cupid 5k Run and Walk will take place at Southern Pines Brewing Company on Saturday, February 10 am until 2 pm.

Staff at Workout Anytime Aberdeen organized the run hoping to raise awareness that physical fitness goes hand in hand with mental health. Organizers say they hope to honor local first responders with all proceeds funding mental health programs for them.

"We're very strong and active in community service," explained Alejandro Juarez, General Manager of Workout Anytime Aberdeen.

The Cupid 5k Run and Walk is a family-friendly event with live music, pop-up shops, and food trucks.

You can register online until 10 am Saturday, February 10th.

