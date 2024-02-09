WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cupid 5K Run & Walk to benefit emergency responders in Southern Pines, here's how to help

Amber Rupinta Image
ByAmber Rupinta WTVD logo
Friday, February 9, 2024 11:11PM
Cupid 5K Run & Walk for first responders
Staff at Workout Anytime Aberdeen organized the Southern Pines run hoping to raise awareness that physical fitness goes hand in hand with mental health.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County gym is putting on a 5k run and walk to benefit first responders and their mental health.

The Cupid 5k Run and Walk will take place at Southern Pines Brewing Company on Saturday, February 10 am until 2 pm.

Staff at Workout Anytime Aberdeen organized the run hoping to raise awareness that physical fitness goes hand in hand with mental health. Organizers say they hope to honor local first responders with all proceeds funding mental health programs for them.

"We're very strong and active in community service," explained Alejandro Juarez, General Manager of Workout Anytime Aberdeen.

The Cupid 5k Run and Walk is a family-friendly event with live music, pop-up shops, and food trucks.

You can register online until 10 am Saturday, February 10th.

WATCH | Boomtowns: Moore County's Tri-cities surging on healthcare, retail and lots of golf

The perception of Moore County towns Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Abeerdeen as just a mecca for golf and retirees is quickly changing.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW