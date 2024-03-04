Start your yoga journey with these best-selling yoga mats from Amazon and Lululemon

To get started with yoga, and to do it effectively, you need a good quality yoga mat. A yoga mat should provide support and have traction to keep you from slipping and dry quickly.

If you're looking to start your yoga journey, we have found the best yoga mats to shop for now.

The best yoga mats

Best overall

Amazon Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat 1/2" Thick w/Nylon Strap $24.99 Shop Now

This mat from Retrospec Solana is 0.5-inch thick, which is useful if your priority is comfort. I prefer a thick mat because it supports my back and alleviates any pressure on my wrists, which I constantly experience while exercising. This is a great option if you experience pain in your joints, hips, hands or knees. It also comes with a nylon strap, which makes it convenient when carrying it around to and from the studio or hanging it up at home.

Best sweat-wicking option

Amazon Gaiam Dry-Grip Yoga Mat - 5mm $52.99 Shop Now

The Gaiam Dry-Grip Yoga Mat is not as thick as our first pick but still provides comfort. It has a non-slip coating, which provides traction for better grip in all yoga positions. The coating on the mat also works to wick away sweat. I know that when I workout or do flow yoga, I sweat profusely. I hate when I feel my hands start to slip and leave a wet mark on the mat. If you're like me or just need firm cushioning, this is the mat for you.

Best luxury yoga mat

Lululemon The Mat 3mm $98 Shop Now

This lightweight mat from Lululemon is specifically designed for yoga. It's also made from sustainable rubber, making this an environmentally friendly product. What's great about this mat is that it is reversible; you can flip as needed between the smooth grippy side and the cushioned natural rubber side.

Best for tall individuals

Lululemon The Big Mat $98 Shop Now

A yoga mat is not one-size-fits-all. According to your needs, you may prefer more space or more length. This mat is just as sustainable as our previous pick but is better for taller yogis. One thing I love about these Lululemon mats is that there are antimicrobial additives to help prevent mold and mildew buildup on the mat.

Best foam mat

Amazon Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat $19.56 Shop Now

If you are not a fan of rubber or latex mats, this extra-thick yoga mat from Amazon is made of foam. This yoga mat is 0.5 inches thick and offers more cushion and padded support. The foam also allows the mat to spring back into shape before or after use. The mat even comes with an elastic strap to keep it rolled up when stored.

