Coronavirus

North Carolina faces shortage of coronavirus testing kits, Cooper says

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina will go up as testing increases.

But he also said more supplies are needed.

Cooper made the remarks at a news conference Friday afternoon where he and NCDHHS also discussed the state's second confirmed novel coronavirus case, in Chatham County. The state's first case involved a Wake County man who returned from Washington State.



"We know that it's important to get people tested," Cooper said. "It's clear that North Carolina and other states need more test kits from the CDC. I've spoken with VP Mike Pence and Secretary Mandy Cohen has sent a letter to the US Department of Health and Human Secretary Azar outlining this critical need on behalf of North Carolina."

RELATED: Death toll rises to 12 as health officials scramble to make more tests available

"People will read more and talk more about this virus," Cooper said. "And I understand that people are worried. Know that the health and safety of our state is a top priority."



Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said DHHS has enough tests on hand for 150 people -- and supplies are on the way to test 500 more.

"While this amount is less than what we need to test everyone that meets the new CDC guidelines announced earlier this week, it's a start," Cohen said. "Plus, we are working with our state partners to expand testing, as the Governor mentioned."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Cohen said they're working on expanding testing and signing agreements with the University of North Carolina and Duke University to begin testing next week.

She also said she talked to the CEO of Burlington-based LabCorp and that it is ramping up testing.



EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 9)

North Carolina facing shortage of coronavirus testing kits, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday.



MORE COVERAGE:
Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world

President Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US
How COVID-19 'infodemic' is infecting the internet with false information
Essentials pharmacists say should be in your medicine cabinet amid flu season, coronavirus scare
After dog in Hong Kong tests 'weak positive,' CDC says pets can't spread COVID-19
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncchatham countyhealthillnesscoronavirusroy coopervirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
Chatham Co. man tests positive for coronavirus after Italy visit
SXSW canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak
44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham Co. man tests positive for coronavirus after Italy visit
SXSW canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak
Women build Fayetteville communities ahead of International Women's Day
Raleigh mom frets as son is quarantined in China
Southeastern NC VA facilities screening veterans, personnel for coronavirus
Truck fire closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Harnett County
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church
Show More
Bill Clinton addresses affair with Lewinsky in new documentary
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
3 brain tumor survivors treated at Duke to run marathon together
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
More TOP STORIES News