Only in the Triangle: A run past Raleigh's coolest murals

By Jeremy Adkins
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's something you can only find in the Triangle -- a brand new way to workout and get some great pictures at the same time.

It's a running group that passes some of the coolest murals in the city.

Raleigh Group Fitness was created with the idea of bringing people together through fitness and wellness opportunities.

Follow along on the three-and-a-half mile loop in the media player above.
