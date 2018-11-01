HEALTH & FITNESS

Open enrollment 2019: How to enroll for the Affordable Care Act

EMBED </>More Videos

By
If you are looking to re-enroll this year or sign up for the Affordable Care Act for the very first time, there are a few things you should know.

Visit Healthcare.gov and create an account.

From there you will be asked to provide the website with a list of personal information. That information can be found on the Market Application Checklist found here. This will save you time in completing the application and selecting a plan that is best for you and your family.

If you would like to compare plans and prices prior to making a decision, Healthcare.gov allows users to review various options that work best for you. You can find the link here: https://www.healthcare.gov/see-plans/

Example 1

  • Wake County woman
  • 39 years old
  • Single, no kids
  • Not pregnant, does not use tobacco products
  • $30,000 household income
  • LOWEST EST. MONTHLY PREMIUM - $62.35
  • HIGHEST EST. MONTHLY PREMIUM - $654.04

Example 2

  • Married Wake County woman
  • 39 years old
  • 2 kids (girls, ages 1 & 4)
  • Not pregnant, does not use tobacco products
  • $75,000 household income
  • LOWEST EST. MONTHLY PREMIUM - $111.94
  • HIGHEST EST. MONTHLY PREMIUM - $2,020.16


Like other insurance, the cost varies per person and per family. It's important to shop for the right plan for you and your family. According to figures from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, just shy of 520,000 North Carolinians enrolled in the Affordable Care Act last year. The exact number is 519,803.

For those getting insured for the first time or deciding between having coverage or going without, the Secretary for North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen said, "...car accidents happen...and you can wind up in the emergency room with a huge bill. Don't let that weigh on you." Cohen, both a mom and a physician, understands North Carolinians will want to think about the cost when making a decision. "Don't let that weigh on you," Cohen said. "Go get that insurance and have that peace of mind."

If you need in-person help, an organization called NC Navigator Consortium will host events through the end of the enrollment period to help users get enrolled. You can find a listing of dates and times on their website. You can also use GetCoveredAmerica.org for assistance in-person.

Perhaps the biggest difference in enrolling in the marketplace this year versus last, Congress passed a law so there is no penalty for not signing up for the Affordable Care Act.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth careinsurancehealth insuranceNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
First NC flu death confirmed for 2018-2019 season
Raleigh business raising money to help man with amputated leg
CDC reports on effectiveness of 2018 flu vaccine
Wake County EMS cuts ribbon on new Wendell station
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New search warrants indicate missing Durham man may have been killed
Johnston County fire crews battle large blaze at Byrd's Wholesale, Inc.
Clayton police investigating after teacher attacked on greenway
Police unable to locate Charlotte woman at center of harassing viral rant
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
Rolesville officer says chief touched him days before killing himself
Search warrants: Second security guard witnessed fatal shooting of NCCU student
Cumberland Co. sheriff seek public's help identifying suspect accused of raping women on dead end road
Show More
Troubleshooter gets results for Sears customers without a working refrigerator
Halloween thief caught on camera stealing candy
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
ACC trailblazer, NC State legend honored on campus
Man hurt in hit-and-run on East Martin Street
More News