Possible measles exposure reported at Durham school, coffee shop

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham officials informed residents of a possible exposure of measles happening within the community.A letter was sent out to parents of the Goddard School on Saturday saying one child with a possible case of measles was present on June 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.Health officials said a possible case could have occurred at the Bean Traders at 105 W NC 54 in Durham on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Measles is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with secretions from the nose mouth and throat from an infected person.If you have not been vaccinated against measles, are immunocompromised or are pregnant and were at this location during the time frames listed above, please call the Durham County Department of Public Health today at (919) 560-HELP.Officials say measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery, red eyes and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.Officials say there are no confirmed measles cases but additional testing is happening.