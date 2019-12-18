Sneezing this holiday season? It could be Christmas Tree Syndrome

Is your Christmas tree triggering your allergies?If you have a real tree inside your home, you may be noticing some new allergy symptoms.Dermatologists said Christmas is not so merry when you have a tree allergy. They call it Christmas Tree Syndrome.The possible symptoms include hives, rashes, wheezing, coughing, eye sores and potentially serious asthma attacks.Experts said you might want to wash down the tree with water before bringing it inside your home and then wear gloves and long sleeves while decorating it.Doctors recommend trying antihistamines such as Benadryl and Zyrtec for allergy symptoms. If you're itching, experts suggests a topical steroid such as hydrocortisone.