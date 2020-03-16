Coronavirus

Spectrum offers free internet to students without WiFi during coronavirus pandemic

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTVD) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the US, Charter Communications offered free Spectrum internet access for 60 days to students who don't currently use the service.

In a news release, Charter, the parent company of Spectrum, said both broadband and WiFi services would be installed for free in new student households. The offer is available to both K-12 and college students.

Spectrum will also open its WiFi hotspots to the public.

Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper ordered all public schools across the state to close for two weeks. However, 24 percent of North Carolina households do not have access to high-speed internet, according to the American Community Survey.

Interact: Percentage of North Carolina households without high-speed internet access by school district:



"As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends," Charter Communications said in a written statement.

Families who qualify for free Spectrum internet can call 1-844-488-8395 to enroll.

