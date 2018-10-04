HEALTHCHECK

Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer in study

EMBED </>More Videos

Processed meat linked to breast cancer. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 4, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Researchers say eating processed meats like bacon, sausage and ham could increase the risk of breast cancer.

The findings were published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Researchers combined information from 16 other studies on breast cancer.

They determined the consumption of 25 to 30 grams of processed meat a day works out to a nine percent increase in breast cancer.

"This systematic review and metaanalysis including prospective cohort studies of red meat and processed meat consumption provides evidence that higher consumption of processed meat is associated with higher risk of breast cancer. However, red meat was not a significant cause of breast cancer," the study says.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancerbaconfoodresearchstudyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Study "helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Clearing up common myths about back to school vaccines
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death
Two deaths linked to the flu in North Carolina
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen killed in car crash before school
Suspect in shooting of SC officers was competitive rifleman
Sen. Tillis joins fellow Republicans in comments about Kavanaugh FBI report
Man flees with child after possible assault, Raleigh police say
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
City IDs officer killed during shooting in Florence, SC
Crash causes backups on I-40 W near I-540 in Raleigh
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Show More
Chemical spill shuts down Capital Blvd through Wake Forest
It's pumpkin judging time at the State Farmers Market
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death
'We were all over Wilmington:' Durham officers reflect on Hurricane Florence work
More News