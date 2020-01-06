Health & Fitness

Plants on your desk at work can help reduce stress, study finds

AWAJI, Japan -- If you've been thinking about sprucing up your office with a plant, you might want to go ahead and get one. A newly-published study says having plants on your office desk is a big help when it comes to reducing stress.

Researchers at the University of Hyogo in Japan looked at 63 office employees in real-world settings.

They had the workers take a three-minute rest with their desk plant there, whenever they felt fatigued.

The data showed an overwhelming majority of employees had much lower pulse rates with a small indoor plant compared to without one.

The study was conducted with six different types of plants. Researchers found all types helped reduce stress levels.
How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
72-year-old attacked with bat during carjacking: Police
Mercedes-Benz recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof could fly off
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
NC Central offers scholarship to Bronny James
Video: Another truck gets stuck under recently raised Durham bridge
