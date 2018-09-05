HEALTH & FITNESS

Study says bins at TSA checkpoint are the germiest thing in an airport

Bins are the germiest place in an airport

VANTAA, Finland (WTVD) --
You may be surprised to know that the germiest item in an airport is something we're all required to touch -- the bins at the TSA checkpoint.

A new study, published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases, shows the bins where travelers place their shoes, liquids, and carry-ons are basically a hotbed for viruses.

Researchers swabbed and examined 90 different surfaces -- stairs, escalators, and bins -- inside Helsinki Airport during Feb. 2016 at the peak period of the 2015-16 annual influenza epidemic in Finland.

In those samples, 10 different respiratory viruses, like the common cold, were found in 10 percent of the samples.

Yet, viruses were found in half of the samples taken from security trays; however, no viruses were detected on toilet bowls, handles, flush buttons, or on stall door locks.

To help germs from spreading, experts encourage using hand sanitizer and hand washing frequently.

TSA 'quiet skies' program tracks unsuspecting travelers
The program is called Quiet Skies and specifically targets U.S. citizens not in the terrorist screening data base or suspected of wrongdoing, according to TSA.
