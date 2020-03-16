Coronavirus

Triangle YMCAs shut down amid coronavirus outbreak; What you can do to stay fit

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now that we've stocked up on all that food and are working from home, looking for a way to burn some calories is becoming more of a challenge.

On Monday afternoon, the YMCA of The Triangle announced it is closing all locations through at least March 25.

As of now, several gyms in the area, such as O2 Fitness in Brier Creek, remain open. The key questions: for how much longer and are they even safe to enter.

Like most business, the staff at O2 is working to make sure equipment is clean and germ free. The group that runs O2, MDO Holdings, shut down child care and fitness classes last week. As closures continue, many organizations, including the YMCA are making an effort to put free workout videos up on social media sites.

Raleigh resident Katie Sweet is taking advantage of a free video provided by her gym, Pure Barre. The kitchen isn't nearly as convenient as a studio, but Sweet said she feels that staying home is the right thing to do.

"We talked about it as a family and felt like we needed to do our part to flatten the curve," Sweet said. "So that means some adjustments. It's a small adjustment to make to work out at home instead of at the gym."

Like many areas of our lives right now, we've got to improvise. If you don't have weights at home, grab some cans from the pantry and use those. Or try a bodyweight workout. It may not be the first choice, but finding a sensible way to stay active and fit is a smart call in these uncertain times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighwake countydurham countyorange countyfitnessgymworkoutcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
Fayetteville, Cumberland County issue emergency declarations
Westchester, Rockland counties declare states of emergency
COVID-19 LATEST: Case count in Wake County rises to 15
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Case count in Wake County rises to 15
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
NC mass gathering ban: What that means for weddings, funerals
Family of 7 dead in suspected Chatham Co. murder-suicide
Toilet paper shortage? Why you shouldn't flush wipes
Students can still get meals in Wake County while school is out
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
Show More
Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
Fayetteville, Cumberland County issue emergency declarations
Telemedicine: What is it and how does it work?
Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms for coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
More TOP STORIES News