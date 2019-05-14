RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The American Red Cross needs type O blood.
The type O blood shortage could cause even more problems for patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.
To help entice eligible donors, the Red Cross will give all donors who give blood or platelets from now until June 10 a $5 Amazon gift card.
The supply of type O blood is down to less than a two-day emergency supply.
Just 7 percent of the U.S. population has type O negative blood. That is the universal donor, so it's the blood type hospital staff reach for during emergencies.
"All blood types are urgently needed, but we're facing a critical shortage of type O blood - the blood group most needed by hospitals," said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. "Because it's vitally important for hospitals to have type O blood available when every second counts, type O donors are urged to donate now and make a point to donate often."
Eligible donors should schedule an appointment by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROS.
Red Cross seeks blood donors to replenish type O shortage
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News