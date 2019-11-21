Caregivers Corner

Caregivers Corner: When is it dementia and when is mom just being difficult?

By
Stress relief, YES please! When is it dementia and when is mom just being difficult?

In this Caregivers Corner, we discussed topics ranging from dementia, to skills training for family caregivers, to the importance of caring for yourself along the way.

If you are caregiving for a loved one and would like to get connected with others in our community that are walking the same path join ABC11's Caregivers Corner moderated by Nicole Clagett. The group has nearly 900 people supporting one another and sharing wonderful information and resources daily.

More helpful tips can be found on ABC11's Caregivers Corner section.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaregivers cornercaregivers
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAREGIVERS CORNER
'My elderly mom can't live alone:' Resolving caregivers guilt
SPONSORED: Weekend Showcase: Blue Cross Blue Shield NC Medicare
Caregivers: What you need to know about 'memory care'
How to reduce sundowning for your loved one with dementia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Headmaster resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
2 Smithfield Foods employees shot at Bladen County plant
'Intoxicated driver' hits tree, 2 houses, vehicle in Cumberland Co.
OBX buried in sand following weekend's destructive nor'easter
35-year-old barber was killed inside shop in 2005; Still no arrests
Man shot multiple times in Orange County yard
16-year-old boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs
Show More
Durham police looking to identify men who robbed BP gas station
The 411: Time for new 'Frozen' songs
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
North Carolina's HBCUs at risk of losing federal funding
Morrisville dance team takes second-place at world competition
More TOP STORIES News