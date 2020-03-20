Wrightsville Beach closes beach access to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Friday morning, the Town of Wrightsville Beach immediately closed all of its beaches (sound and ocean side) through Tuesday, March 31. The closure will remain in effect until the declaration is canceled or superseded by another declaration.
The Town of Wrightsville Beach has declared a State of Emergency and the beach strand at Wrightsville Beach is closed to the public by order of the Mayor. pic.twitter.com/9Ec0KKAPHm— New Hanover County (@NewHanoverCo) March 20, 2020
Wrightsville Beach is the most recent municipality to join the list of closures in the coastal region. On Tuesday, Dare County officials issued an emergency order banning visitors from North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday.
In a statement from the Dare County Emergency Management Joint Information Center, officials said they will set up checkpoints at all entrances to the county. No visitors will be allowed access.
ABC News reported the mandate is not an evacuation order. Emergency workers, business owners and Dare County residents will still be allowed to enter the area. However, they have to present a permit to pass through checkpoints.
In addition, visitors will not be allowed to drive through Dare County to access Currituck County, Hyde County or Tyrell County. People who live, work or own property in those counties will be able to get through, however.
Currently, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported 137 positive COVID-19 cases in 28 counties within the state.