As the heatwave continues, the Durham Rescue Mission has expanded its reach to Raleigh for the first time

'We want to save lives': Durham Rescue Mission hits Raleigh to help people combat brutal heat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the heatwave continues, the Durham Rescue Mission has expanded its reach from solely in the Bull City to Raleigh. This is the first time the Mission has taken its efforts to the City of Oaks because more people could be in danger with the brutally hot temperatures.

"We want to save lives," said Gary Beasley with the Durham Rescue Mission. "It's extreme heat out there. People just don't realize until it's too late."

Staffers drove to Raleigh's Moore Square to help where needed.

"I hear tomorrow is supposed to be the hottest day of the year," said Durham Rescue Mission Chaplain Lynn Holloway.

ABC11 met Mr. T who spoke about what it feels like to know someone cares.

"When it's as hot as it is, and people are displaced from their homes, it really is a blessing," he said.

More compassion was on display as staffers told those here about their cooling station while passing out water bottles. This is all part of Operation Rescue where the mission here is so crucial it could change the fate of someone in need.

"Well you know, some of them can suffer from heat strokes and we don't want that to happen. Hopefully, what we're doing will keep someone from being dehydrated by using the water we give out. It's hot out here," said Holloway.

The shelter was operating on extending hours, but now it's open 24/7 for the next few days because of the extreme heat.