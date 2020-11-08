helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes near NC State Highway Patrol training center in Raleigh; no injuries reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State Highway Patrol officials said a helicopter belonging to their agency crashed near the training center Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Chris Knox with the NC State Highway Patrol, a pilot crashed the NCSHP-owned helicopter on Tryon Road near Garner Road by the training center.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the FAA is investigating.

Raleigh police are on scene controlling traffic.
