Henderson woman set to become city's first female and first Black mayor

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a milestone that Henderson mayor-elect Melissa Elliott described as "overwhelming."

In the November election, Elliott beat opponent Greg Etheridge and officially etched her name in the city's history books.

It would only be a matter of weeks before Elliott would be sworn in as the city's first Black mayor and the first woman to hold the position.

"It's an honor to me for the shoulders that I'm standing on," she told ABC11.

Elliott noted that her mother and a lineage of grandmothers, the Rev. William Clayton, and other loved ones helped put her in a position where this achievement would be possible.

"So many people poured into my life for this journey," Elliott said. "And it started 18 years ago when I moved back to Henderson to buy my house. So I'm excited of the shoulders that I'm standing on."

The city of about 15,000 people in Vance County has had its fair share of shootings and crime that has contributed negatively to its reputation.

Elliott is no stranger to those issues. However, she said she wants to use her time to focus on the good that comes out of the city and the present and future opportunities she hopes to take advantage of in her time as mayor.

"This is not about Melissa. But it's about a community," she said. "I think my job is to be the connector, right? And to sell our city to developers. And to come in because Henderson is really a great place to live. And because I've lived on the other side of the track ... I think I'm the greatest photo child, if you will, to make that happen for others."