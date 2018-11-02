'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro

A man is mourning his baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro early Friday morning.It was 2 a.m. when there was a knock on the door of their home on Old Fayetteville Road.With his younger brother Jeremiah Williams just out of view, James Grace came face to face with a gunman."The dude at the door pointed a pistol at me. I couldn't say nothing to Jeremiah because I had the pistol to my face," Grace said.And when the gunman demanded the jewelry around his neck, he says he started backing up."He grabbed my chains on my neck and pulled them off. And Jeremiah attacked him. He's my hero," Grace told ABC11.During the struggle, bullets were flying and Grace's 'hero' was shot and killed.Grace was also shot but was treated and released from the hospital.It all happened while his brother's fiance and children were in the home.Police say they can use tips but are already chasing leads."We have two victims. We have a family that's suffering. We have a community that would like some answers. So, yeah, we're on it," said Carrboro Police Capt. Chris Atack.Police say they don't believe there is a danger to the public. They believe the home was targeted.Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Investigator Ward at (919) 918-7397 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 942-7515.