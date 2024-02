"Lil Coach Bess": High school basketball coach's son in Edgecombe Co. steals spotlight on sideline

Lil Coach Bess | High school basketball coach's son in Edgecombe County steals the spotlight on the sidelines

Lil Coach Bess | High school basketball coach's son in Edgecombe County steals the spotlight on the sidelines

Lil Coach Bess | High school basketball coach's son in Edgecombe County steals the spotlight on the sidelines

Lil Coach Bess | High school basketball coach's son in Edgecombe County steals the spotlight on the sidelines

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- We may have a future NBA Hall of Famer on our hands.

The son of high school basketball coach Reggie Bess in Tarboro has gone viral.

4-year-old Christopher has earned the nickname "Lil Coach Bess".

In these social media videos, Christopher steals the spotlight on the sidelines during one of his dad's basketball games. He is even seen mimicking his dad's stances.

Christopher's mom also captured a post-game interview.