High school football season is back with two rivals squaring off against each other.

Southeast Raleigh High School travels to Enloe High School in game of the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Southeast Raleigh takes on Enloe High School tonight for the ABC11 Game of the Week.

The two teams faced off against each other in the first game of last season. Southeast Raleigh won 25-8, but things could be different with the game being played at Enloe this year.

The weather should be great for kickoff and stay clear as the game goes on.

ABC11 will be there to capture all the highlights from the season opener.