High-speed chase ends with crash in Johnston County

A police chase ended with a crash in Johnston County on Tuesday before 11 a.m.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase ended with a crash in Johnston County on Tuesday before 11 a.m.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene of the crash at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Robertson Road.

Investigators reported speeds prior to the crash reaching up to 90 miles per hour.

The suspect reportedly hit a BMW car at the intersection. Chopper 11 found two white cars with front-end damage at the intersection.

ABC11 is working to gather more information about what started the chase and if anyone in the damaged vehicles were injured.