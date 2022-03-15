Road closure in Johnston County will cause delays for 24-36 hours

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drivers who travel Highway 42 in Johnston County need to plan for some extra time Tuesday and WednesdayRoad crews are closing Highway 42 east in Clayton at the railroad tracks just off Highway 70 business. That's right across the street from the Sheetz in the area.The closure is needed so Norfolk Southern Railway can work on the railroad crossing in that area.Crews said they will need 24-36 hours to complete the repair work. The work was supposed to start at 5 a.m., but our crew at the site said it had not started as of 5:45 a.m.When the area does close, drivers could detour around it by picking up Buffalo Road to Covered Bridge Road. However, be aware that those roads will be much more crowded than usual. So still plan for some extra time to make sure you get where you're going safely and on time.