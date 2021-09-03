Sports

Hillandale Golf Course defaces 18th fairway to honor fallen troops from North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham golf course paints fairway to honor fall NC soldiers

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham golf course has made an emotional tribute to our fallen heroes.

Hillandale Golf Course painted the names of every North Carolinian who died serving our national since 2003.

The list of names, painted in white, take up the entire 18th fairway.

Hillandale Golf Course head pro Karl Kimball was joined by several volunteers to paint the names on the fairway.

Kimball can often be found doing things to help honor our fallen servicemembers and their families. Last year he participated in his 11th 24-hour golf marathon to raise money for Folds of Honor, a group that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.

Next week, Hillandale Golf Course will host another golf marathon to again raise money for Folds of Honor.

Click here for how you can be part of that fundraiser.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhammilitarygolffundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID patients likely to face bigger bills as insurance waivers expire
LATEST: UNC students to demand renewed COVID guidelines
70% of unemployed in NC will stop getting federal benefits Sept. 4
NCSU slams USF, 45-0, in season-opener at packed Carter-Finley stadium
Fayetteville candlelight vigil honors 13 U.S. members killed in Kabul
Family of those who died in NC tubing accident sue Duke Energy
Show More
NC sees school shootings, threats as COVID anxiety already high
Bipartisan North Carolina police reforms signed by Cooper
In wake of Wilson double murder, advice from domestic violence experts
Cooper, community leaders react day after fatal NC school shooting
Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina daycare
More TOP STORIES News