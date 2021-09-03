DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham golf course has made an emotional tribute to our fallen heroes.
Hillandale Golf Course painted the names of every North Carolinian who died serving our national since 2003.
The list of names, painted in white, take up the entire 18th fairway.
Hillandale Golf Course head pro Karl Kimball was joined by several volunteers to paint the names on the fairway.
Kimball can often be found doing things to help honor our fallen servicemembers and their families. Last year he participated in his 11th 24-hour golf marathon to raise money for Folds of Honor, a group that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.
Next week, Hillandale Golf Course will host another golf marathon to again raise money for Folds of Honor.
Click here for how you can be part of that fundraiser.
Hillandale Golf Course defaces 18th fairway to honor fallen troops from North Carolina
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News